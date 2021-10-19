Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Post $2.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce earnings per share of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.99. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $209.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $133.53 and a 1 year high of $228.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

