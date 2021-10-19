Analysts Anticipate AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.65). AXIS Capital posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.28. 13,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,348 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,051,000 after buying an additional 211,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 190.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 47,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

