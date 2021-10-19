Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.62 Million

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post $15.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.90 million to $16.65 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $12.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $60.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $78.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 69.8% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 72,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $323.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.