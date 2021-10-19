Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post $15.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.90 million to $16.65 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $12.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $60.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $78.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 69.8% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 72,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $323.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.