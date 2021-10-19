Analysts Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the highest is $3.92 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Marriott International to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

MAR stock opened at $159.21 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 150.20 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.