Analysts Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the highest is $3.92 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Marriott International to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

MAR stock opened at $159.21 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 150.20 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

