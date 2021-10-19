Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). NovoCure posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 48.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 217.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,206.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $167.62. NovoCure has a one year low of $108.31 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

