Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.62. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 183.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NuVasive by 21.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 500.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 52,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.39. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,880.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

