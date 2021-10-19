Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 19th (ISTR, IVR, KDNY, KHNGY, KNTE, KOF, KORE, LAW, LIVN, LNNGY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 19th:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Li Ning Company Limited operates as a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of sports footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment for sport and leisure uses under its own LI-NING brand in the Peoples’ Republic of China. Additionally, the Group distributes sports products under its Z-DO brand via hypermarket channel; manufactures, markets, distributes and sells outdoor sports products under the French brand AIGLE and engages in manufacture, research and development, marketing and sale of table tennis and other sports equipment under the Double Happiness brand. The Company also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells the licensed products under the Italian sports fashion brand Lotto; and engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of professional badminton equipment under the Kason brand. Li Ning Company Limited is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy. LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is based in UTRECHT, The Netherlands. “

