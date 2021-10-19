Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post sales of $60.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $53.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $237.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $239.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $226.27 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $230.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $773.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

