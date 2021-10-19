Analysts Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.98. BorgWarner posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,719,000 after buying an additional 104,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after buying an additional 269,538 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after buying an additional 154,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,897,000 after buying an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

