Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce $33.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.07 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $133.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.15 million to $135.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%.

DLNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

