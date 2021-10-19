Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report sales of $1.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $7.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $187.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.