Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.51). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. 5,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.76. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 384,044 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,130 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.