Analysts Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.52 Billion

Analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report sales of $15.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.53 billion and the lowest is $15.50 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $31.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.80 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,141.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,461 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,794. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.00. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

