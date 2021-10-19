Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.79. Tenneco posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Tenneco stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

