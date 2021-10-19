Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $255.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.80 million and the lowest is $253.08 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $222.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $998.84 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 89,599 shares of company stock worth $3,151,923 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.01.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.