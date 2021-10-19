Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 19th (AOX, AT1, BDT, BN, BOS, CIA, CNQ, CP, CS, CTS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 19th:

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Get alstria office REIT-AG alerts:

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

had its price target increased by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was given a C$53.00 price target by analysts at Cormark.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$6.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was given a C$98.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) was given a C$12.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$62.00 to C$59.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$11.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) was given a C$41.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$8.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$4.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$73.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$13.75.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$36.00.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.35 to C$0.70.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$62.00 to C$64.00.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.25.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) was given a C$1.10 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$166.00 to C$180.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$23.50 to C$28.00.

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT-AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT-AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.