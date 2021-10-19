Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Weir Group (WEGRY)

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS: WEGRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/15/2021 – The Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/14/2021 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/12/2021 – The Weir Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/12/2021 – The Weir Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – The Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/11/2021 – The Weir Group was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2021 – The Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/21/2021 – The Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/31/2021 – The Weir Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

WEGRY opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Weir Group PLC has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

