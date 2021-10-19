Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 19th (DWS, IHG, IMCR, INTZ, IRTC, ITRM, LANC, LHA, LI, MAKSY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 19th:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.30 ($7.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €785.00 ($923.53) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX). They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR). JMP Securities issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

