Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Deutsche Post (DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/8/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/8/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/7/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/7/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/7/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €73.44 ($86.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/1/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/30/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/30/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/22/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/20/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/14/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/6/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

DPW traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €52.91 ($62.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,416 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.24. Deutsche Post AG has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

