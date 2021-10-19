Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tullow Oil (TUWOY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS: TUWOY) in the last few weeks:

10/15/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/8/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/16/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/16/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY remained flat at $$0.31 on Tuesday. 7,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,246. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. Tullow Oil plc has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $887.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

