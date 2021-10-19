Analyzing Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cellcom Israel and T-Mobile US, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A T-Mobile US 1 1 20 0 2.86

T-Mobile US has a consensus target price of $165.36, suggesting a potential upside of 40.88%. Given T-Mobile US’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe T-Mobile US is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and T-Mobile US’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.42 -$53.00 million N/A N/A T-Mobile US $68.40 billion 2.14 $3.06 billion $3.68 31.90

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and T-Mobile US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32% T-Mobile US 4.93% 7.41% 2.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

T-Mobile US beats Cellcom Israel on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.