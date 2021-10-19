Anchor Protocol Market Cap Achieves $378.23 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $378.23 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00004865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,681,925 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

