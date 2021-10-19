Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,927 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 2.01% of Radiant Logistics worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 452,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 168,580 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $909,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 269.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.45. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $257.91 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

