Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 11,688 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 5.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

NYSE:T opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

