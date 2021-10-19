Ancora Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 895,070 Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 895,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.85% of Information Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 321.6% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 182,593 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 103,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of III opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $360.08 million, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

