Ancora Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203,238 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,936,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

