Ancora Advisors LLC Has $7 Million Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,307 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Thryv worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $42,165,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Thryv by 35.4% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,117,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 291,998 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $28,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thryv by 5,831.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 308,927 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $291.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amer Akhtar acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

