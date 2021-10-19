Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

