Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 21,090 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,090 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of Whole Earth Brands worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after buying an additional 77,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after buying an additional 1,834,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after buying an additional 145,335 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FREE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.29. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

