Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 4,852 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Herman Miller worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 20.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 23.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

