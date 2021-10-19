Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 51,015 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,015 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Eagle Materials worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXP opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average is $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

