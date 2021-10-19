Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 6,465 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

GLPI stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

