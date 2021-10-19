Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 673 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average of $168.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

