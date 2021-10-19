Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 685 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.02 and a 12 month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.