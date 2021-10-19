Anglo American’s (AAL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,411.11 ($44.57).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,852 ($37.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £38.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,909.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,160.88. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders acquired 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048 over the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.