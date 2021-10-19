Anglo American’s (AAL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,411.11 ($44.57).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,852 ($37.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The firm has a market cap of £38.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,909.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,160.88.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). In the last three months, insiders bought 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

