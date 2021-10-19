Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $135.92

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.92 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.50). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52), with a volume of 121,299 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £132.69 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

