ankrETH Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. ankrETH has a market cap of $107.32 million and approximately $46,629.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,659.04 or 0.05779685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00040628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00192834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

