ANON Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. ANON has a total market cap of $43,824.10 and $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ANON has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

