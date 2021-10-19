Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 526,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,270.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLF opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

