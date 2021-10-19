Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,195 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Antero Midstream worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of AM stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

