Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,294 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 2.9% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Anthem worth $936,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.91. 28,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.19. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

