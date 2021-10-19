Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.87

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 511759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antibe Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$45.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 21.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.98.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 million.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

