Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,312 ($17.14).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,488 ($19.44) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,430.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,543.19. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a market cap of £14.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

