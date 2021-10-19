Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $208.05 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $208.05 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.16 or 0.00017401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00064287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00067404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00098511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,990.82 or 0.99761337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.18 or 0.05919776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00020690 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

