Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $21,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after buying an additional 369,482 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $942,564,000.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

Shares of AON opened at $305.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.13. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $311.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

