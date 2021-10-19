APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,273 shares during the period. APA comprises about 1.7% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of APA worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 85.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of APA by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,980 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in APA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in APA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Truist boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. 157,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

