APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 5,300 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in Zscaler by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS opened at $301.31 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $301.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

In related news, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,329 shares of company stock valued at $98,587,111 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

