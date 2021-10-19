APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of Hill-Rom worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

NYSE:HRC opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

