APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.81.

Northern Trust stock opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.24. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

